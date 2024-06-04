G7 countries express 'full support' for deal between Israel and Hamas

the Group of Seven (G7) nations have thrown their weight behind a comprehensive proposal presented by President Biden aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The G7 leaders expressed "full support" for the deal, which entails an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, a substantial increase in humanitarian aid, and a commitment to ensuring both Israel's security interests and the safety of Gazan civilians.

The joint statement issued by the G7 emphasized the urgency of ending the crisis and highlighted the importance of a credible pathway toward peace, ultimately leading to a two-state solution. The leaders called on Hamas to accept the proposed agreement, which Israel has signaled readiness to move forward with, and urged countries with influence over Hamas to facilitate its acceptance.

"The G7 stands firmly behind the deal outlined by President Biden," the statement read. "We endorse the comprehensive approach that addresses the immediate humanitarian needs in Gaza while also laying the groundwork for lasting peace and security in the region."

The G7's declaration comes amidst escalating tensions in the region and mounting international pressure to bring an end to the violence that has claimed numerous lives and caused widespread destruction. President Biden's proposal has garnered significant attention and support from world leaders, who view it as a promising step toward de-escalating the conflict and addressing the underlying grievances on both sides.