Giant deal to purchase Arrow 3 missiles approved, worth billions of shekels

Defense Ministry SecretaryGeneral, Major General (Res.) Eyal Zamir, approved a plan to expand the production of Arrow 3 long-range aerial defense missiles on Tuesday.

The missile is capable of intercepting incoming projectiles outside the atmosphere and has been key in defending against the threat of Houthi missiles.

Israel Aerospace Industries will provide the IDF with billions of shekels worth of Arrow 3 missiles.

The aerial defense system was developed in a joint Israeli-American partnership and includes the Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 interceptors. It is designed to deal with the threat of long-range ballistic missiles, in contrast to the short-range, more famous Iron Dome. In the current war, the Arrow 3 system proved its worth with numerous successful interceptions, particularly against the unprecedented Iranian attacks.

Defense Minister Israel Katz praised the deal. "The Arrow system is not just a critical shield against missile threats, but also a symbol of the groundbreaking capabilities of the Israeli industry," he said.

Israel Ministry of Defense

The system was first used at the start of the war, faced with a complex array of missile threats, and scored a high success rate.