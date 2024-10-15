A tragic shooting incident occurred on Route 4 near Ashdod, resulting in one fatality and four injuries.

The attack unfolded around midday when a man, approximately 30 years old, was fatally shot while driving near the Yavne interchange.

Witnesses report that the assailant began firing indiscriminately at vehicles heading southbound on Route 4. Following the initial attack, the gunman continued north, targeting additional cars as he sped along the highway. During this chaotic episode, he drove through the Yavne interchange, persisting in his assault.

The attack left several individuals injured, including a medic who had stopped to assist the wounded. Tragically, this medic sustained injuries when another vehicle collided with him. A civilian who was moderately injured managed to flee the scene and made his way to the Nir Galim junction for safety.

As the assailant continued his reckless drive northward, he encountered a traffic police roadblock at the Holot interchange. Officers swiftly responded and neutralized the attacker, bringing an end to the harrowing incident.

Authorities are investigating the shooting and are working to determine the motive behind this violent act. In the wake of the attack, local residents and officials expressed their shock and concern for public safety on the busy highway.

Emergency services have been deployed to the area to assist those affected and ensure that the road is cleared for normal traffic flow.