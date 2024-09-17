Hezbollah attack on senior Israeli defense official thwarted

The Shin Bet security agency thwarted a terror attack against a senior former security official, the organization said on Tuesday.

According to the Saudi Arabian Al-Arabiya, the target was former IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, who was to be killed by a Claymore-type mine.

The charge was attached to a remote control mechanism based on a camera and a cellular device, in order to be activated from Lebanon by the terror organization. Operational preparations and the swift action of Israeli forces prevented the attack in its final stages.

Another senior defense official was also intended to be targeted.

The same network of Hezbollah operatives was also responsible for the attempted attack in Tel Aviv's Yarkon Park last September, on the even of Rosh Hashana.

The IDF spokesman further conveyed that "together with our partners in the security system, we will use and operate all the capabilities at his disposal for monitoring and thwarting Hezbollah's terrorist activities."