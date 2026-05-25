Hezbollah attack: UAV hits house in northern Israel's Metula

A drone launched by Hezbollah in the northern Israeli border town of Metula on Monday, causing sever damage to the roof of a residential house.

Warning sirens sounded across the area before the attack and no injuries were reported from the incident.

The Israel Defense Forces said the aircraft was identified as a UAV that fell in the area and not an explosive drone as first reported. Security personnel and military forces were deployed to the scene following the incident.

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According to the IDF, two additional drones were likely launched during the same attack. One fell inside Israeli territory near the Israel-Lebanon border, while another crashed in southern Lebanon in an area where Israeli troops are operating. No injuries were reported in either incident.

The drone activity comes amid continued tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border and ongoing exchanges involving Hezbollah.

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Shortly after the incident, the Israeli military issued an evacuation warning to residents in the al-Rashidiya area of southern Lebanon.

In a statement posted by Arabic-language IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee, residents near a building allegedly linked to Hezbollah were urged to move at least 300 meters away ahead of a planned Israeli operation targeting what the military described as a Hezbollah facility.