Hezbollah claims strike on Iron Dome launcher

The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has asserted responsibility for targeting an Iron Dome air defense system launcher in close proximity to the northern Israeli community of Ramot Naftali.

The incident purportedly occurred Wednesday evening.

Hezbollah released a video showcasing what they claim to be a guided missile precisely hitting the launcher. However, the footage does not depict the aftermath of the alleged strike.

While Hezbollah insists on the success of their operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have stated that they are not aware of any damage inflicted on an Iron Dome launcher.

The Iron Dome system is a vital component of Israel's defense infrastructure, designed to intercept and neutralize incoming threats, including rockets and missiles.