Hezbollah drone flies over Israel for 40 minutes until eventual interception

An estimated million Israelis rushed into shelters on Tuesday evening when sirens warned of the infiltration of hostile drones targeting Israel. The alarm went for an unusually long 40 minutes, until the UAV was eventually intercepted over the city of Hadera.

The sirens were initially set off in the Western Galilee city of Nahariya and continued south through the Haifa Bay area, the city of Haifa, the Jezreel Valley, and onward, toward central Israel.