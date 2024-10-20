Hezbollah's No. 2 reportedly fled to Tehran fearing assassination

Naim Qassem, the deputy leader of Hezbollah, reportedly fled Lebanon for Tehran on October 5, following a series of escalating tensions within the militant organization.

This departure comes in the wake of the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah last month, which has left the group grappling with a leadership vacuum.

According to reports from Emirati media outlet Erem News, Qassem left Beirut aboard an Iranian plane, accompanied by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The flight made a stop in Damascus before continuing to Tehran. An anonymous source cited by Erem News revealed that Qassem's swift exit was ordered by Iranian authorities due to fears for his safety, as he is on Israel’s list of individuals targeted for assassination.

The situation within Hezbollah has become increasingly unstable since the elimination of Nasrallah. The group has yet to elect a successor, and reports indicate that Hashem Safieddine, Nasrallah's designated heir, may also have been killed in an airstrike. “We don’t have that confirmation. When it is confirmed, it will be on the IDF website,” stated David Mencer, spokesman for Israel's National Directorate of Public Diplomacy, when asked about Safieddine's status.

AFP

Qassem delivered his second and third speeches following Nasrallah’s assassination from his residence in Tehran, indicating a significant shift in leadership dynamics. The first speech, however, was given from Beirut, suggesting that Qassem’s departure may have been abrupt and reactive.