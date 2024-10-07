The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have reported the death of Maj. (res.) Itai Azoulai, 25, from the Oranit town in the West Bank.

He was killed during combat on the Lebanese border while serving in the elite mobility unit 5515. In the same incident, two other soldiers from the Egoz Battalion sustained serious injuries.

The attack occurred early Monday morning when Hezbollah terrorists targeted the soldiers from fortified positions, employing machine guns, anti-tank missiles, and mortars. IDF troops engaged in close-range firefights, but the situation escalated when the terrorists also launched mortar attacks against the rescue teams evacuating the casualties.

In retaliation, the IDF executed airstrikes on nearby access roads and utilized tank fire to secure the area, resulting in the elimination of approximately twenty Hezbollah fighters.

Maj. Azoulai is the tenth Israeli soldier to lose his life in confrontations on the Lebanese border since the onset of the ground incursion that began last week.