IDF announces death of Sgt. Maj. Zeed Mazarib, killed in Hamas pre-dawn attack

IDF confirms death of a soldier killed in the pre-dawn attack in the area of Rafah, on the Israel-Gaza border.

Sergeant Major Zeed Mazarib, 34, was a tracker in Bedouin patrol unit in the Gaza Division’s Southern Brigade. He was from the town of Zarzir, near Nazareth, in northern Israel. His death raises the total number of soldiers killed in the Gaza operation to 290.

An IDF investigation into the incident is still underway, but initial details are being revealed about the event in which Mazarib was killed and 3 terrorists were eliminated.

Clause 27A

The serious security event occurred just before dawn on Thursday in the southernmost area of the Israel-Gaza border. IDF observers spotted suspicious movement in the Gaza area opposite the Kerem Shalom crossing, and triggered an infiltration procedure. The Bedouin patrol unit was activated and began to scan the area, which the IDF considers a buffer zone on the Gaza side of the border fence. A terrorist squad was spotted, equipped with small arms and RPG rockets. Upon encountering IDF forces, the terrorists opened fire, killed Mazarib.

Two terrorists were then eliminated by a UAV strike and a third was killed by tank fire. A fourth terrorist appears to have escaped back into Gaza. Hamas claimed responsibility for the terror squad and infiltration event. The IDF said there was no breach into Israeli territory.