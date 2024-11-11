IDF announces Reserve Commander Levin Friedman killed in Gaza fighting

The Israeli military announced on Monday the death of Reserve Major Itamar Levin Friedman, 34, who was killed in combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

Originally from Eilat, Friedman served as a team commander in the Eilat counterterrorism unit of the "Red" division.

His death marks a tragic milestone, bringing the total number of Israeli soldiers killed since the onset of the ground offensive in Gaza to 367. This loss follows the recent announcement of Reserve Staff Sergeant Guy Shabtai, 39, from Jerusalem, who succumbed to injuries sustained during clashes in southern Lebanon on October 26.

Friedman, a senior officer in the counterterrorism unit, was remembered for his dedication to service and bravery in the line of duty. His name was cleared for publication on Monday as the military and the nation mourn his sacrifice during this ongoing conflict.