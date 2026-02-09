🔴 IDF troops arrest Jamaa Islamiya senior terror operative during overnight Southern Lebanon raid

Overnight Sunday, IDF forces carried out a targeted raid on a structure in the Har Dov area and apprehended a senior terrorist from the Jamaa Islamiya organization, the military said.

According to the IDF, the operation followed intelligence gathered in recent weeks. The suspect was transferred to Israeli territory for further questioning, and weapons were found inside the structure.

The IDF said Jamaa Islamiya has advanced terror attacks against Israel and its civilians in the north during the war.

The military added that its forces will continue operating to remove threats to the State of Israel.