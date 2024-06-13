IDF base fails test: infiltrators collect classified data under false identity

An inspection team from the Israeli General Staff managed to enter a military base and collect classified information under assumed identities.

The incident, which occurred about a month ago on the night between Soldiers’ Remembrance Day and Independence Day, saw the team posing as officers and infiltrating Unit 8200 of Military Intelligence at Camp Glilot in Ramat Hasharon.

According to reports published in Ynet Sabah on Thursday, the three-member inspection team bypassed the base's security guard without being searched and roamed the facility for nearly three hours. During this time, they gathered hundreds of classified documents and data from computers without encountering any hindrance.

Upon realizing the depth of the breach, the inspection team promptly alerted officials to the failure and the extent of their access within Base 8200. They highlighted the potential risks, including the ability to film and broadcast sensitive materials without detection.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

The Israeli army has attempted to downplay the incident, citing subsequent successful inspections conducted in response. However, the swift response to the breach within a month is unusual, as similar failures in the past have been investigated over longer periods. Approximately 30 soldiers and officers have reportedly faced disciplinary action as a result of the breach.

This incident has sparked concerns, particularly in light of a previous major infiltration carried out by the Al-Qassam Brigades on October 7, which resulted in serious consequences.