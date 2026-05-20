On Wednesday, The Chief of the General Staff, Eyal Zamir held a discussion with all division commanders. As part of the discussion, Zamir conducted an operational situational assessment and addressed operational challenges across all sectors.

According to his statement, Zamir remained confident in the IDF's ability to handle a potential resumption in fighting.

“At this moment, the IDF is on the highest level of alert and prepared for any development," he said, stressing the need to maintain a high standard of values, professionalism, and operational discipline. Zamir went on to praise the work the IDF soldiers have done over the past few years. "The IDF’s achievements are thanks to your unprecedented fighting and sacrifice," he said.

However, the Chief of the General Staff warned that reserve forces are facing an "unimaginable burden." He went on to say, "In order to meet all missions and reduce the unimaginable burden placed on reserve personnel, we need to expand the circle of those serving." These statements come amid ongoing political debate in the Knesset over the potential passing of a bill that could see ultra-orthodox communities in Israel face conscription. Something which they have been exempted from for decades.