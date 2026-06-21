IDF chief visits troops in southern Lebanon, warns ceasefire is 'fragile'

IDF Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir conducted a situational assessment in southern Lebanon on Sunday alongside senior commanders, delivering a stark warning that the declared ceasefire was fragile and that the military must remain ready to resume combat operations at a moment's notice.

Zamir visited the front alongside Northern Command chief Major General Rafi Milo, 91st Division commander Brigadier General Yuval Gaz, and brigade commanders operating on the ground. He opened his remarks by mourning the loss of Lieutenant Colonel Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon and his team. "We are paying a heavy price in defending our home," he said. "Their fall is painful, and I express my deep sorrow over their loss."

The chief of staff reaffirmed that the IDF's mission remained the defense of northern Israeli communities, saying operations in the Ali al-Taher and Beaufort areas, described as an underground military fortress Hezbollah spent 20 years constructing, were directly tied to that goal. He said Hezbollah had suffered a severe blow, with a significant tier of mid-level command within the Badr Units and additional units eliminated in just the past two days, and vowed the IDF would prevent the organization from rebuilding.

Zamir drew a direct line from October 7 to the current campaign, saying one of the central lessons of the massacre was that Israel could no longer allow radical terrorist organizations to entrench themselves along its borders. "The ceasefire that has been declared is fragile," he said. "We must maintain a high level of readiness for the renewal of combat operations, the elimination of threats, and a rapid transition to renewed operations if required. All IDF resources are allocated to this mission."

He closed with a salute to the 401st Brigade, which has sustained significant losses in personnel and command throughout the war. "The brigade continues to demonstrate extraordinary determination and resilience," Zamir said. "You continue to lead from the front — with determination, strength, and fighting spirit. The 401st Brigade cannot be stopped."