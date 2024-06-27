IDF conducts Lebanon combat simulations as tensions grow in north

In response to escalating tensions on Israel’s northern border, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have conducted a series of intensive military exercises simulating combat scenarios in Lebanon.

The drills are part of the Northern Command's ongoing efforts to bolster readiness in light of the daily attacks by the Hezbollah terror group.

Over the past week, the Golani Brigade’s 12th Battalion, currently stationed in the Mount Dov and Mount Hermon regions, executed a comprehensive exercise designed to simulate combat in challenging terrain. This drill, according to the IDF, aimed to prepare troops for potential engagements in the rugged and complex landscapes of southern Lebanon.

Simultaneously, the 55th Reserve Paratroopers Brigade conducted a parallel drill, focusing on various combat scenarios. This included maneuvers in difficult terrain and advancing along a “mountainous route,” providing the troops with essential training for potential operations in similar environments.

These exercises occur amid ongoing hostilities from Hezbollah, which has been launching daily attacks on northern Israel amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The IDF has emphasized the importance of these drills in maintaining a high level of preparedness and ensuring that troops are ready to respond to any escalation.

The increased military activity follows Israel's stern warnings regarding Hezbollah’s presence along its northern border.

Following the atrocities of October 7, Israel has made it clear that it will not tolerate Hezbollah’s continued aggression and presence in close proximity. Israeli officials have stated that if diplomatic efforts to resolve the situation fail, military action will be taken to push Hezbollah further northward.