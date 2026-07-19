IDF declares border areas closed ahead of pro-settlement march near Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has designated several areas along the Gaza border as a closed military zone ahead of a large demonstration on Sunday calling for the reestablishment of Israeli communities in the Gaza Strip.

The event, dubbed the "March of the Thousands," is expected to draw several thousand participants to communities near northern Gaza. Organizers have said the rally will include government ministers, members of the Knesset, and activists advocating for the return of Israeli settlements in the enclave.

According to organizers, some demonstrators have expressed plans to cross into Gaza, a move prohibited under Israeli law. In response, the IDF announced heightened security measures and imposed temporary access restrictions across parts of the western Negev.

The military said the closed military zone will remain in effect from 8:00 a.m. Sunday until 8:00 a.m. Monday, covering areas between the Yad Mordechai, Shaar HaNegev, and Kerem Shalom junctions. Residents and authorized workers in the affected communities will still be permitted to enter.

Several senior members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governing coalition are expected to attend the rally, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, Economy Minister Nir Barkat, Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu, Social Equality Minister Mai Golan, and Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman. Lawmakers from Likud, the Religious Zionism Party, and Otzma Yehudit are also expected to participate.

Smotrich has been one of the government's most vocal advocates for rebuilding Israeli settlements in Gaza, particularly in the northern part of the territory. He recently said plans for three new communities have been completed and urged Israel's leadership to move forward with the initiative.

Sunday's march follows similar demonstrations by pro-settlement activists. In December 2025, members of the Nahala movement crossed the Gaza border fence and raised an Israeli flag inside the territory before being escorted back into Israel by IDF forces.