IDF destroys rockets, dozens of IEDs in West Bank

An IDF operation with the Border Police thwarted dozens of IEDs buried in main roads of the Tulkarm neighborhood of Nur a-Shams, according to the army spokesperson's unit on Tuesday.

Using Shin Bet security agency and army intelligence, the operation targeted two Hamas headquarters that were used for local terror activities. A wanted Palestinian was arrested, and a vehicle in which several explosive devices were stored was destroyed.

Overnight, the combined operation arrested 15 wanted Palestinians across the West Bank and confiscated weapons. The arrested individuals and the seized weapons were transferred for further handling by the security forces - there were no casualties to Israeli forces.

So far, since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, about 4,150 wanted individuals have been arrested throughout the West Bank. About 1,750 of them are affiliated with Hamas.