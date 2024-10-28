IDF dismantles major Hezbollah stronghold in Kila, Lebanon

The Israeli army has dismantled a substantial network of Hezbollah infrastructure in the village of Kila, a key stronghold for the organization in southern Lebanon.

Brigade 769, operating under the 91st Division, uncovered and destroyed dozens of sophisticated underground facilities as part of this operation, which was carried out in recent weeks.

This strategic action follows a series of special missions conducted throughout the year and is aimed at thwarting Hezbollah's ambitions to "conquer Galilee."

Over the years, the village of Kila has been transformed into a fortified stronghold by the Shiite group, posing a considerable threat to Israeli security.

According to the IDF spokesman, the operation is part of a broader strategy to neutralize Hezbollah's ground offensive capabilities along the Israeli-Lebanese border.

In addition to dismantling underground infrastructures, Israeli forces seized thousands of weapons, intelligence documents, launchers, and tactical equipment associated with Hezbollah's elite "Radwan Force" unit.