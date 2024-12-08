The IDF has deployed tanks and infantry forces in the demilitarized zone of the Alpha Line, on the border of the Golan Heights, to prevent any incursion from rebel forces who have taken control of Syria, the military confirmed on Sunday. In addition, relevant reserve units, including intelligence units, have been drafted to bolster Israeli readiness.

The Israeli army has sent warning messages to the insurgents who conquered the Syrian part of the Golan, ordering them not to cross this line of demarcation. The Israeli air force has carried out several waves of strikes around Damascus in recent hours, targeting advanced weapon systems and weapons production facilities likely to fall into the hands of the rebels. A chemical weapons depot was also targeted.

According to Syrian military sources quoted by Reuters, Hezbollah forces have withdrawn from the city of al-Qusayr, in Homs province, shortly before it was captured by rebels. "At least 150 armored vehicles carrying hundreds of Hezbollah fighters have left the city in phases," according to a statement. One of their convoys was reportedly struck by the IDF during this withdrawal.

In the Israeli Golan, the regional council has decided that classes in the four Druze villages in the north of the plateau will be held remotely. "The defense departments of towns near the border have been remobilized to ensure security in the face of instability on the Syrian side," the council said. Access to agricultural areas is limited and subject to the local brigade's authorization starting from 10:00 am.