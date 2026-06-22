IDF kills Hamas terrorist who held former Omer Shem Tov hostage

The IDF and Shin Bet said Sunday that they had killed a Hamas operative who took part in the October 7, 2023 attack and was involved in holding former hostage Omer Shem Tov captive in Gaza.

According to the military, Sabai Zaher Abd al-Hamid Abu Hasna, a member of Hamas's elite Nukhba force, was killed in a targeted strike in northern Gaza. Israeli authorities said Abu Hasna participated in the infiltration into Israel during the October 7 attack and was involved in Shem Tov's captivity.

The IDF said Abu Hasna had also planted explosive devices during the war and was recently planning additional attacks against Israeli troops operating in the area.

The strike also killed Ahmed Samir Muhammad Washah, whom the military identified as a Hamas operative and sniper. The IDF said Washah was also employed as a photojournalist for Al Jazeera.

In a separate operation in northern Gaza, Israeli forces said they eliminated three additional Hamas operatives who were preparing attacks against troops.

The military said precautionary measures were taken before the strikes to minimize civilian harm, including the use of precision-guided munitions and aerial surveillance.

Israeli said forces remain deployed in parts of Gaza under the Southern Command and will continue operating against what the military described as immediate threats.