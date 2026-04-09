The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday that it eliminated the commander of the Lebanese Resistance Brigades, Maher Qassem Hamdan, in a strike in southern Lebanon on Wednesday. According to the IDF, the operation was carried out based on intelligence and targeted operatives fleeing from the Chebaa area toward Sidon.

The IDF said Hamdan was killed alongside eight additional terrorists during the strike. The group was reportedly moving from the Chebaa area, where they had been operating, toward the Sidon area at the time of the attack.

According to the military, Hamdan served as the Commander of the Lebanese Resistance Brigades in the Chebaa area. The IDF said he was responsible for terrorist recruitment, weapons supply, and funding activities for the organization.

The Lebanese Resistance Brigades is funded by Hezbollah and is directly connected to the group, the IDF said. The military added that operatives from the organization have taken part in attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

The strike is part of ongoing Israeli operations targeting armed groups in southern Lebanon amid continued cross-border tensions. The IDF has said it is acting against operatives involved in planning and carrying out attacks against Israel.