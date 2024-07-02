IDF launches manhunt after terrorist attack in West Bank

The Israel Defense Forces are operating in the Nablus area after a shooting attack in the Israeli community of Har Bracha.

A number of armed terrorists were hit by Israeli fire in Palestinian towns nearby.

The hiker suffered wounds to the upper body and it in moderate condition.

IDF spokesperson's unit

Following the initial report of the shooting, another attack was carried out from deep in Nablus towards Mitzpe Yosef, another Israeli community in the area.

Many forces deployed in the area are searching for suspects.

IDF spokesperson's unit

The IDF has operated extensively in the West Bank, with Nablus representing one of the hotbeds of terrorist activity. Since the war with Hamas began on October 7, Israeli security forces have increased deployment and conducted more raids to prevent the West Bank from becoming an additional front in the war against terrorists.