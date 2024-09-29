IDF lists Hezbollah chiefs killed alongside Nasrallah

In Friday's strike on Hezbollah's stronghold in Beirut some 20 commanders were killed together with Hassan Nasrallah, the Israeli military said Sunday.

"More than 20 other terrorists were eliminated, of various ranks who gathered in the underground headquarters in Beirut, under a civilian building - and from there they managed, planned, led and commanded the fighting against the State of Israel," the statement by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson read.

Among the executives who were eliminated:

* Ibrahim Hossein Jazini - head of Nasrallah's security unit.

* Samir Toufik Div - Nasrallah's advisor for many years, among other things, on terrorism matters.

* Abdel Amir Muhammad Sablini - responsible for building the strength of the terrorist organization Hezbollah

* Ali Naaf Ayoub - responsible for fire management in the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The IDF also published footage showing that Hezbollah underground command center was located in close proximity to a UN school.