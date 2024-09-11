IDF names soldier killed in West Bank ramming attack

First Sergeant Geri Gideon Hanghal was killed in the truck-ramming attack at a West Bank junction earlier on Wednesday, according to a statement by the Israel Defense Forces.

Hanghal was 24, from Nof HaGalil, and a fighter in the 90th Nachshon Battalion of the Kfir Brigade.

The terrorist was identified as 58-year-old Hayel Issa Daifullah, a resident of Rafat near Ramallah in the West Bank. He was driving a truck carrying gas fuel when he turned the vehicle in a bus stop, killing Hanghal. Daifullah was neutralized by an Israeli soldier and armed civilian and taken into custody.