IDF prepares for renewed threats amid Gaza ceasefire

Terrorists released in the hostage deal on Sunday will pose a large security challenge in the West Bank, according to Israeli security assessment, leading the Israel Defense Forces Central Command to make a number of decisions to face this threat.

Currently, there is no change to Shin Bet security agency warnings, yet this is expected to change, mainly in apprehension of Hamas-inspired attacks.

While the ceasefire goes into effect in the Gaza Strip, Hamas may act, according to the assessment, to carry out terror attacks specifically in the West Bank, as it does not contradict the agreement.

IDF moved the 90th Battalion from Gaza, with more expected as long as the calm is maintained in the Strip. Meanwhile, the Central Command is working on military exercises to improve its readiness in case of a significant West Bank escalation.