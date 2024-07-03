IDF releases findings from 1982 Tyre disaster, overturning previous conclusion

The Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday that there was a "high probability" that a Shi'ite suicide bomber is responsible for a 1982 disaster that killed dozens of Israeli servicemen during the First Lebanon War.

The probe, let by Major General (Res.) Amir Abulafia, was conducted with the Shin Bet security agency and Israel Police, with the results submitted to the heads of the respective authorities.

"Its conclusions were fully accepted and approved," a joint statement said, with the conclusions also presented to the families of the victims and the survivors.

"It is highly probable that the collapse of the administrative building in Tyre, Lebanon on November 11th, 1982, occurred as a result of a car bomb that was driven by a suicide bomber. As a result of the collapse, 76 members of the Israel security forces (Israel Border Police, IDF and ISA) were killed, as well as 15 Lebanese detainees who were in the building," the statement said.

The initial investigation, headed by the late Major General (Res.) Meir Zorea, concluded that a gas explosion caused by a leak in the building, coupled with poor structural integrity, caused the collapse.

Many claims and hypotheses have been offered to explain the building's collapse, including that a terrorist caused the tragedy.

After 40 years, the heads of the Shin Bet, Israel Police, and IDF decided to open the investigation again with a team made up of each of the security agencies.

"As part of the committee's work," the statement said, "three professional teams were established in the field of engineering and explosives, in the field of locating missing people, identification and burial, and in the field of intelligence, relying both on the data collected in the past and on new information using professional, up-to-date and advanced tools that were not available to the Zorea Committee, as well as the other factors that examined the circumstances of the building's collapse after it occurred. The committee's conclusions are supported, among others, by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine."

The probe found that "on the morning of November 11th, 1982, a terrorist driver committed a suicide bombing in a Peugeot 504 car bomb on the road in front of the government building, towards the south. When the car arrived in front of the building's entrance, the car turned towards the building and entered it through the main entrance, until arriving near the elevator shaft on the ground floor - where it exploded."

IDF spokesperson's unit

The bomb weighed at least 120 pounds, and apparently included other combustible materials. The blast caused at least four pillars in the building's ground floor to be weakened, leading to a chain reaction that ended in the entire structure collapsing.

"The attack was carried out by a suicide bomber sent by Shi’ite handlers," the statement said.

The tragedy will now be considered a terrorist attack, while stressing that it found no fault in the previous report, which was rushed. In addition, the threat of Shi'ite elements was not perceived to be significant.

The statement expressed "condolences to the bereaved families and victims of the disaster."