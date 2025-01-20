IDF reservist killed in West Bank, his commander severely wounded

The Israeli army said on Monday that Sergeant First Class (res.) Eviatar Ben Yehuda had been killed in the West Bank.

Yehuda was taking part in operations in the northern West Bank town of Tamun, between Tubas and Nablus. The vehicle he was riding in was hit by a powerful improvised explosive device.

He was 31 years old, lived in the southern community of Nitzan, and left behind a wife, Rebecca, and two children.

The commander of his unit, the 8211st Battalion of the reserve Ephraim Brigade, was also seriously injured in the incident.

Earlier this month, the IDF launched an airstrike against terrorists in the village, which has a significant Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad presence.