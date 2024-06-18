In response to escalating tensions along the northern border, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have approved operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon. The decision was announced following assessments conducted by General Ori Gordin, head of the IDF Northern Command, and General Oded Basiuk, head of the Operations Directorate, on Tuesday.

"The operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon were approved during our assessment today," stated the IDF in an official statement. The approval includes measures to expedite the readiness of ground forces, emphasizing Israel's proactive stance amidst heightened threats.

The move comes in the wake of ongoing attacks by Hezbollah and allied Palestinian groups based in Lebanon, targeting northern Israel. "Israel cannot tolerate the ongoing provocations and attacks from Lebanon," warned IDF officials, highlighting the need for decisive action to protect Israeli territory.

"We are prepared to take military action if diplomatic efforts fail to address the threats posed by Hezbollah along our border," added the IDF Spokesperson, underscoring the seriousness of the security situation.