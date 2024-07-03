IDF says Sergeant Aleksandr Iakiminskyi was killed in Karmiel mall terror attack

The Israel Defense Forces announced the death of Sergeant Aleksandr Iakiminskyi, who was killed in a stabbing attack on Wednesday at a mall in Karmiel, northern Israel.

Iakiminskyi's quick response neutralized the assailant after he was attacked. Another Israeli was also wounded, with both being transfered to a hospital in Nahariya.

The terrorist was from the northern Israeli-Arab town of Nahf near Karmiel.

Both the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations praised the attack, which comes as Israel's army is operating in the Gaza Strip to destroy their military capabilities.

At the same time, communities near Israel's northern border with Lebanon face the constant threat of rockets and drones.