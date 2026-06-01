Staff Sergeant Adam Tzarfati, 20, from Rosh HaAyin, a fighter in the elite Maglan Unit of the Commando Brigade, was killed early Monday by a Hezbollah explosive drone strike near Beaufort in southern Lebanon. Three other soldiers were wounded, one seriously, and evacuated by helicopter for medical treatment.

The strike occurred at around 1:00 AM when a Hezbollah drone hit a position where Golani Brigade Combat Team forces were operating. It is the second fatal drone strike on Israeli forces in southern Lebanon within 48 hours, and the pattern is heightening an already serious concern within the military.

In the first incident, in which Staff Sergeant Michael Tyukin was killed, there was initial uncertainty over whether a mortar shell or drone was responsible, leaving the findings inconclusive. Monday's strike has sharpened that assessment considerably.

Military officials now believe Hezbollah has developed or deployed drones equipped with thermal imaging or night-flight capability, enabling them to track and target soldiers by light source in complete darkness.

If confirmed, the capability represents a significant and dangerous shift on the Lebanese front — one that will compel IDF forces operating in southern Lebanon to fundamentally adapt their methods of operation in the field.