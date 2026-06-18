IDF soldier Major (Res.) Alexander Filin killed in combat in southern Lebanon

IDF reservist soldier, Master Sgt. (Res.) Alexander Filin, 29, was killed in combat in southern Lebanon. From Haifa, Filin was hit by an explosive device Wednesday afternooon.

The attack happened around 5pm when he and other soldiers were walking along the Litani River and were hit by a blast.

Seven others were wounded in the explosion, including the deputy division commander, a battalion commander, a reservist officer, a reservist officer, combat soldier, two combat reservists, a servicewoman. These soldiers were all taken to hospitals for treatement.

The explosion is under investigation and an initial IDF probe says it cme from Hezbollah.

In response, the IDF says it carried out artillery shelling on Hezbollah infrastructure in the area.