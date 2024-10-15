IDF Spokesperson announces total destruction of Hezbollah's leadership

In an exclusive interview with the American Arabic-language channel Al-Hurra, Brigadier General Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israeli army, announced the total elimination of Hezbollah's high command.

He outlined a three-pronged strategy: the continued targeting of Hezbollah leaders, the destruction of the organization’s military capabilities—including ballistic missiles and drones hidden in southern Lebanon—and the prevention of weapons from entering Lebanon by closely monitoring the Syrian-Lebanese border.

Hagari accused Iran of funding Hezbollah with approximately $1 billion annually, mentioning the regime's threats not only to Israel but also to several Sunni Arab nations. He urged the Lebanese people to distance themselves from areas where Hezbollah conceals its weapons, warning that any location harboring missiles would be targeted.

As tensions escalate between Israel and Iran, Hagari reaffirmed Israel's commitment to defending itself against ballistic missile attacks, emphasizing that the conflict is directed at the Iranian regime, not its people.

He stressed the importance of neutralizing all Iranian proxy forces in the region, framing this as a global interest due to the threats posed by Iranian missiles and drones to Europe and the West.

Hagari presented a detailed organizational chart of Hezbollah's leadership, likening its structure to a "beehive," and claimed it has been entirely dismantled by Israeli forces. Key figures mentioned included Hassan Nasrallah, referred to as "the greatest terrorist in the Middle East," along with Ibrahim Aqil and Fouad Shukr.