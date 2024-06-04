The Israeli Army's intelligence gathering unit stationed in the north has made a substantial impact in the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah, contributing to the elimination of over 100 of the group's members.

This achievement is credited to the 9th Collection Unit of the Galilee Division, which has been instrumental in gathering and analyzing multi-dimensional intelligence along the Lebanese border.

Since the beginning of the conflict, the 9th Collection Unit has been at the forefront of intelligence operations, utilizing a combination of ground assembly units, assembly fighters, and UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) operators. These teams work in concert to support advanced operational technologies that are seamlessly integrated into field operations. This integration has allowed for real-time surveillance and intelligence gathering, critical for identifying and tracking Hezbollah members.

The unit's efforts have been pivotal in not only monitoring but also in the targeted elimination of more than 100 active Hezbollah operatives. The intelligence gathered by the 9th Collection Unit is characterized by its accuracy and high quality, providing crucial information that leads to successful targeted operations. These operations are carried out in coordination with ground combat forces, air forces, and artillery units, ensuring a comprehensive and effective approach to neutralizing threats.

A senior military official highlighted the significance of the unit's work, stating, "The success of the 9th Collection Unit in identifying and eliminating enemy operatives is a testament to the effectiveness of our integrated intelligence and combat strategies. Their dedication and precision have been vital in our ongoing efforts to secure our northern border."