IDF forces from the 98th Division completed the encirclement of the Shiite city of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon on Monday morning, according to the IDF spokesperson. The army said the decision to take control of the city was made after it was identified as the main source of rocket fire toward Israeli border communities, including Avivim, Yir’on and nearby areas.

The IDF also said Hezbollah had been preparing for combat in Bint Jbeil “in a military manner” rather than as a guerrilla force, including by placing weapons depots inside residential buildings and basements, with fighting taking place in dense urban terrain and surrounding agricultural areas.

According to the IDF spokesperson, at the beginning of the operation Givati forces entered the area and pushed back militant operatives. Paratrooper units then advanced, taking advantage of the initial gains, while commando forces completed the encirclement. The IDF said forces are now engaged in fighting inside the town, including close-range combat and battles within buildings and fortified positions.

The IDF estimates that more than 100 operatives have been eliminated and that only several dozen remain active inside Bint Jbeil following the encirclement. It added that Hezbollah is treating the fighting as a significant battle and is attempting to reinforce its positions both inside the town and in surrounding areas. A senior IDF official told i24NEWS: “It will take at least a few more days to complete the operation.”