The IDF decided to lower the recruitment target, closing the ultra-Orthodox "Arrow" company in the Paratroopers Brigade, instead focusing on strengthening the Ultra-Orthodox Brigade, i24NEWS learned on Sunday.

In the past, in each of the three yearly recruitment cycles, there were about 33 soldiers on average drafted to the Arrow company. This December's recruitment, only 19 ultra-Orthodox men were drafted, a sharp reduction despite 33 candidates passing the paratroopers admission test.

The decision was controversial within the military, although Brigadier General Shay Tayeb, the head of the IDF's Human Resources Planning Division, wishes to prioritize the new ultra-Orthodox Brigade opening up. Tens of millions of shekels have been invested, with i24NEWS learning that the Arrow company will slowly and quietly be closed.

"No decision has been made yet regarding the cessation of operations for existing Haredi frameworks," the IDF said. "Due to the unique characteristics of the process, recruitment goals for Haredi structures are predetermined and updated according to operational needs, the balance required among all candidates, and situation assessment for each conscription."