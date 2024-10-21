IDF unveils scope of operations against Hezbollah

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have released a comprehensive statement detailing their recent military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, emphasizing the scale and strategic nature of their targets.

The IDF spokesperson revealed that over 20 sites were targeted, primarily within the Dahieh neighborhood of Beirut, a known Hezbollah stronghold.

Among the key targets was a significant Hezbollah cash depot, estimated to hold tens of millions of dollars intended to finance the group's activities. The spokesperson pointed out that amid Lebanon's ongoing economic crisis, which has worsened since the 2020 explosion in Beirut, Hezbollah has established a parallel economic network that operates outside the Lebanese legal framework to bolster its military operations. "Hezbollah has created a state within a state," the spokesperson stated.

Additionally, the IDF disclosed the existence of a bunker located beneath the al-Sahel hospital in Beirut, identified as one of the shelters for Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. This bunker, designed for extended stays and conflict management, is believed to contain assets worth at least half a billion dollars.

The spokesperson also confirmed the elimination of two key financial officials from Hezbollah: one was killed in early October, while the other was targeted in Syria just hours prior to the announcement. He emphasized that the funding for these operations is sourced directly from Iran, often transported to Lebanon via aircraft.

"In another reality, this money could have been used to rebuild Lebanon rather than to produce missiles," the spokesperson lamented. He further indicated that Israeli Air Force operations would persist, with ongoing monitoring of Hezbollah's financial complex and additional strikes planned against their targets in the coming hours.