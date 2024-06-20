Indictment filed against ISIS-affiliated terrorist who murdered 14-year-old shepherd

Israeli military attorneys file an indictment against a terrorist who killed a 14-year-old boy in April, according to statements Thursday.

Benjamin Achimeir was murdered in the early morning of April 12 while he was tending his sheep in the southern West Bank, near Hebron. He was declared missing, and his body was found a day later.

According to the indictment, the terrorist planned with his accomplices to murder Jews since last year. Named as 21-year-old Ahmed Dawabshe from the village of Duma, near Hebron, his terror cell was affiliated with Islamic State, the indictment said.

The Achimeir family is demanding the death penalty. "There is no place for these murderers on earth," said their attorney, Haim Bleicher.