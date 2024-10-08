Iran issues warning to Gulf states over potential cooperation with Israel

In the midst of rising tensions in the Middle East, Iran has adopted a tougher stance toward its Gulf neighbors, issuing a clear warning against any collaboration with Israel for military operations.

Tehran's aggressive posture is part of a broader strategy to deter regional alliances with Israel.

Iranian officials have emphasized the need for "regional unity" to counter what they see as an Israeli threat, while also stressing the importance of maintaining stability in the region.

The warning extends beyond the use of airspace; Iran is also vigilant about the potential involvement of U.S. military bases located in Gulf countries.

According to diplomatic sources, Iran's position was made clear during a recent meeting in Doha. The message is unequivocal: any Gulf nation that permits its airspace or military facilities to be used for operations against Iran would face retaliation.

Tehran views such actions as a collective decision by all Gulf states, which could broaden the scope of its response.