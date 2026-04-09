The Iranian-linked hacker group Handala claimed on Thursday that it had infiltrated systems allegedly connected to former IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and obtained sensitive materials over an extended period.

In a statement published online, the group said it had collected thousands of photos and videos, including documentation of meetings and what it described as classified materials. It also claimed to have identified military personnel and security officials, alleging the operation was part of prolonged surveillance. The group threatened to release additional content in the future.

According to the claim, around 60 photos and videos have already been published, some appearing to show Halevi in routine civilian settings, while others date back to his tenure as Chief of Staff. The source of the materials remains unclear, and it is not known whether they were obtained through a breach of a personal device, email account, or another system.

The group, which has been linked to multiple cyberattacks in recent years, has previously published materials following similar claims of infiltration. However, the extent and authenticity of the latest leak have not been independently verified.

Gil Messing, Chief of Staff and Head of Corporate Communications at Check Point Software Technologies, told i24NEWS that cyber activity often intensifies even when fighting on the ground subsides. “As in the past, the fact that there is a ceasefire in the kinetic war does not mean that the cyber war stops,” he said.

Messing added that such incidents do not necessarily indicate a recent breach. “There’s no reason to assume this attack happened recently — it’s quite possible they simply held onto the materials and waited for an opportune moment,” he said. He noted that while some level of breach is possible, claims are often exaggerated and may not involve direct access to military systems as alleged.