Israel beefs up Syria border as jihadists capture Quneitra

Jihadist groups battling the regime of Bashar Assad said on Saturday they captured the city of Quneitra in the Syrian Golan near the border with Israel. A Syrian army officer subsequently confirmed the withdrawal.

Meanwhile Israel announced the decision to send additional reinforcements to Israel's northern Golan Heights near the Syrian border. The decision to boost the border was taken "in accordance with security assessments," officials said.

Earlier, Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz and the IDF Chief of Staff Herzl Halevi convened a situation assessment in light of the latest developments in Syria. The IDF is "prepared for every scenario and determined to protect Israel's security interests," a statement from the defense ministry read.

A report in Hebrew media said Israel is readying for the possibility of a surprise cross-border raid from Syria.