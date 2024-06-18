Israel believed to be modernizing its nuclear arsenal - report

Israel is believed to be modernizing its nuclear arsenal, said SIPRI in Yearbook released on Monday. This follows the trend set by the practice of other nuclear-armed states: the United States, Russia (together these two countries possess almost 90% of all nuclear weapons), the United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan and North Korea.

According to the Norwegian think tank, while Israel does not publicly acknowledge possessing nuclear weapons, it appears to be upgrading its plutonium production reactor site at Dimona.

The ongoing war in Gaza - along with the Russia-Ukraine conflict - are mentioned among the key drivers of weakening nuclear diplomacy.

"While the global total of nuclear warheads continues to fall as cold war-era weapons are gradually dismantled, regrettably we continue to see year-on-year increases in the number of operational nuclear warheads," said SIPRI Director Dan Smith.

"This trend seems likely to continue and probably accelerate in the coming years and is extremely concerning."

SIPRI’s Weapons of Mass Destruction Programme Director Wilfred Wan stated: "We have not seen nuclear weapons playing such a prominent role in international relations since the cold war."

"It is hard to believe that barely two years have passed since the leaders of the five largest nuclear-armed states jointly reaffirmed that 'a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.'"