Israel dismantles Hezbollah tunnel crossing into its territory

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Tuesday evening that they have destroyed a Hezbollah tunnel that extended several meters into Israeli territory from Lebanon.

Military assessments indicate that Hezbollah began constructing the tunnel approximately two years ago.

Although the IDF quickly identified the tunnel, they opted to monitor it without alerting Hezbollah to their knowledge of the passage. Commandos physically located the tunnel during raids in southern Lebanon several months prior.

The IDF emphasized their awareness of the tunnel and confirmed they were in full control of the area.

During inspections, Israeli troops discovered weapons, including explosives and anti-tank missiles within the tunnel. Taking advantage of larger operations in southern Lebanon, the IDF seized the opportunity to dismantle this infrastructure.

The Israeli military reported that there are no other known tunnels crossing the border from Lebanon into Israel.

Measuring 20 meters in length, the tunnel did not have an exit onto Israeli soil and crossed the UN-recognized Blue Line by about 10 meters. Located in the western sector near the Lebanese village of Marwahin, it faced the Israeli community of Zar'it. The IDF maintains that no town has ever been threatened by the underground structure.