Israel, Elbit sign deals worth 1 billion NIS for locally made munitions

Israel's Defense Ministry announced two massive defense contracts with Elbit Systems, totaling 1 billion shekels ($275 million).

The agreements, signed Tuesday between ministry Director General Major General Eyal Zamir and Elbit CEO Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, are being hailed as a crucial deal to enhance the Israel Defense Forces' capabilities.

Thousands of heavy air munitions will be produced by the Israeli company in the first deal, with the second establishing a raw material plant to produce needed munitions.

These deals answer Israel's reliance on foreign-sourced munitions, greatly reducing the imports necessary for Israel to continue conducting its defensive wars.

Western countries have made moves over the past year against supplying Israel with weapons and munitions, most notably Canada and the UK. Even the US, long considered Israel's closest ally, has conditioned military aid on Israel's conduct.

Israel Ministry of Defense

"Today, we are laying the foundations for expanding manufacturing independence in two critical areas for the IDF's operational sustainability - domestic production of heavy air munitions and establishing a national raw materials plant," said Zamir.

"Both agreements will ensure sovereign capability in producing bombs and munitions of all types. We initiated this historic move before the war but accelerated it during it. Under both agreements, initial capabilities will soon gradually expand until we achieve full independence in both areas. This is a central lesson from the war that will enable the IDF to continue operating powerfully in all theaters. I want to thank Elbit Systems and its employees for their crucial contribution in providing vital combat equipment to the IDF throughout the war."

"Elbit Systems is a partner of the IDF and the Israel Ministry of Defense in promoting the 'Blue and White' manufacturing policy and is committed to making a substantial contribution to strengthening the IDF's munitions independence," said Machlis. "We are proud of the privilege of being a significant pillar in defending the State of Israel and its citizens and grateful for the trust placed in us."