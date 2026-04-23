Defense Minister Israel Katz said Thursday that Israel is prepared to renew military action against Iran, stating that targets have already been identified and the IDF is ready for both defense and attack, according to remarks made during a security assessment in Tel Aviv.

“Israel is prepared to renew the war against Iran,” Katz said. “The IDF is prepared for defense and attack, and the targets are marked.” He added, “Waiting for the green light from the US — first and foremost to complete the elimination of the Khamenei dynasty.”

Katz made the comments at the IDF headquarters during a high-level meeting with senior defense officials, including the IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, the Defense Ministry director general, and top intelligence and operations commanders. The assessment focused on operational readiness and strategic planning.

Katz further said the goal would include what he described as “returning Iran to the dark and stone ages,” targeting what he called core energy and infrastructure systems. He also accused Iran’s leadership of relying on internal repression and regional pressure strategies.

“The attack this time will be different and deadly and will add devastating blows in the most painful places,” Katz said, adding that such strikes would aim to “shake and collapse its foundations,” following what he described as previous damage to Iran’s capabilities.

The defense minister’s remarks come amid continued regional tensions amid a shaky ceasefire following months of confrontation between Israel and Iran and its regional allies, with both sides maintaining heightened military readiness as talks stall.

Israeli officials have repeatedly said the country is prepared for multiple scenarios while stressing coordination with strategic partners, particularly the United States, ahead of any potential escalation.