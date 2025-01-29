Israel Katz vows IDF to remain in Jenin to ensure terror 'does not return'

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz visited the Jenin refugee camp on Wednesday, along with the commander of the Central Command, Major General Avi Bluth, and other commanders.

"The IDF is operating powerfully in the Jenin refugee camp, to thwart terrorists and destroy the infrastructure of terror, as we saw here today," Katz said. "The Jenin refugee camp will not return to what it was. After the completion of the operation, IDF forces will remain in the camp to ensure that terror does not return."

He said he was "sending a clear message from here to the Palestinian Authority: stop financing terror and murdering Jews and start seriously combating terror. Whoever funds the families of murderous terrorists and indoctrinates his children to destroy Israel - endangers his own existence."

Ariel Hermoni/ Ministry of Defense

The soldiers speaking to Katz said the urban fighting was "just like Gaza," with a significant amount of weapons being found.

This comes after the Palestinian Authority launched a massive counterterrorism operation in Jenin, which has been a hotbed for terrorist activity in the West Bank for years. Palestinian security forces struck a deal with the Jenin Battalion earlier in January, prompting the IDF to enter the city a few days later.