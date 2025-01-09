Israel mulls calling int'l conference to divide Syria into cantons - report

The Israeli government is mulling bringing about an international conference to divide Syria into cantons, Israel Hayom reported on Thursday.

Presided by Defense Minister Israel Katz, a closed cabinet meeting discussed the changes going on in Syria and Israeli concerns about the new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, and the fate of the Kurdish minorities in the northern part of the country.

Energy Minister Eli Cohen proposed the conference to "ensure the safety of our northern border and allow Israel to actively defend itself against threats from rebel groups."

Sources told the Israeli daily that the political echelon has no intention of remaining in parts of Syria it has entered since the fall of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, although it has no plans to withdraw yet, either.

One source said that, if held, "a conference could potentially redraw Syrian borders in a way that would allow Israel to withdraw its forces without compromising its security."

Any proposal deemed Israeli will be viewed unfavorably in Syria, which necessitates an international conference to advance the matter.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is slated to hold another meeting in the coming days over Syria, particularly Turkey's involvement.