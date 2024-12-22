Israel mulls issuing travel warning to Egypt

Israel's security apparatus is considering a travel warning to Egypt before the Hanukkah holiday, due to warnings and fears of attack attempts by Iran against Israelis. A message has also been sent to Egypt about the necessity to bolster its forces, according to the country's official broadcasting authority.

Two weeks ago, the National Security Headquarters raised travel warnings to Armenia and the Maldives. Meanwhile, the travel warning to Brazil was lifted, with the exception of the border triangle between Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay.

The travel warning to Armenia has been escalated to level two, recommeneding travelers exercise increased caution, amid numerous threats against Israelis and Jews by armed elements. In addition, the travel warning to the Maldives has been raised from level 2 to level 3, which means there is a "moderate threat."

Israel also raised its travel warning this winter to Thailand, a popular destination among Israelis during the winter season.