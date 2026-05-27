The Department for the Investigation of Police Officers (DIPO) announced Wednesday evening that a police officer serving in Israel’s elite Lahav 433 major crimes unit was questioned under caution on suspicion of maintaining contact with a foreign agent.

According to the Justice Ministry’s investigative division, the probe was launched after information was received from the Barak division within Lahav 433, where the officer serves. Investigators suspect the officer may have been in contact with Iranian agents, raising serious security concerns within Israel’s law enforcement establishment.

The officer was detained Tuesday night and interrogated at the offices of the Police Internal Investigations Department. Following questioning, he was released under restrictive conditions and placed under house arrest.

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing, and no further details have yet been released regarding the nature of the alleged contacts or whether classified information may have been compromised.

Lahav 433, often referred to as Israel’s equivalent of the FBI, is responsible for investigating major crimes, corruption, and national-level criminal activity.

In a statement, the Department for the Investigation of Police Officers confirmed that “the investigation is continuing.”