Israel released 55 Palestinian prisoners on Monday, including several high-profile terrorists and those who aided and abetted Hamas.

Shifa hospital director Dr. Muhammad Abu Salmiya was seen arriving in the Gaza Strip after months of detention in Israeli facilities. The hospital housed Israeli hostages and has a record of collaboration with terrorist groups in the Palestinian enclave.

Aziz Dweik, the former speaker of the Palestinian Legislative Council, was also released, according to Palestinian reports, as well as former Jerusalem affairs minister Khaled Abu Arafa. Both are members of Hamas.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said the "release of the hospital director in Gaza along with dozens of terrorists is a neglect of security."

"It's time for the Prime Minister to stop [Defense Minister Yoav] Galant and the Shin Bet chief from conducting an independent policy contrary to the position of the Cabinet and the Government," he said.